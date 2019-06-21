Russian Instagram Model Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In New Snap

Russian bombshell Nata Lee, who has successfully carved out a name for herself on Instagram by flaunting her insanely sexy figure, recently posted a new snap that sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a revealing black bikini while posing with her back turned towards the camera. As a result, the model did not show her face. She let her blond tresses down and could be seen holding a cigarette in her hand.

The skimpy bikini allowed her to flaunt her pert derriere and tiny waist as well as major sideboob. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Phuket, Thailand, a sunny destination where Nata Lee and her photographer boyfriend, Mavrin — the owner of Mavrin Studios — are currently holidaying.

Within a few hours of posting, the picture amassed 72,000 likes and close to 600 comments as fans and followers literally drooled over the sexy display of skin.

“Damn, hottest body ever! You are the most beautiful model in the world,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“So beautiful. You have the most amazing booty,” another one said.

A third fan said that he is jealous of Nata Lee’s boyfriend because he has the most beautiful woman in the world as his girlfriend.

While most of the commentators focused on the model’s hot figure, many pointed out that she shouldn’t have posed with a cigarette in her hand as it’s a nasty habit.

“Don’t smoke, f*ck. Smoking is bad for your health. Trust me,” one of her fans wrote, adding that having sex is better than smoking.

“All i can see is a nasty cigarette!” another one wrote and added an angry emoji.

While many of the comments called her out for smoking, one fan gave Nata Lee support, writing that the model is an adult and can do whatever she wants to enjoy her life, adding that “smoking is hot.” The commentator was bashed by many people for promoting and supporting a bad habit, adding that one can smoke but it should not something to show off.

Prior to posting the said picture, Nata Lee wowed her fans with a sultry, cleavage-baring snap where she posed while wearing a revealing black dress. She also wore a white wig to pull off a very chic look.

The picture racked up almost 100,000 likes and close to 800 comments as of this writing, which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to the model’s Famous Birthdays profile, Nata Lee posted her first picture on Instagram in September 2018. It is impressive to see that her account attracted more than a million followers within a matter of a few months — something that many established models struggle to achieve.