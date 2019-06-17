American Fitness Model Hope Beel Rocks The Internet With New Revealing Snap

American Fitness model Hope Beel recently took to her Instagram page and stopped both followers and non-followers in their tracks by posting a sultry snap.

The model — who has a whopping 1.1 million followers on the photo-sharing website — donned a barely there red bikini to show off her gym-honed physique.

The skimpy beachwear not only allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts and incredible abs, but it also accentuated her long, sexy legs.

The 30-year-old model posed for the picture while sitting on a sun lounger. Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Kanan Hotel & Spa — an adults-only boutique hotel situated at Tulum beach in Mexico.

The stunner opted for minimal makeup and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses to keep it simple, yet sexy. Within less than an hour of going live, the snap racked up almost 5,000 likes and several comments, as fans and followers drooled over Hope’s hotness and praised her incredibly sexy model body.

“You look outstanding! Over the top gorgeous, and great pose. Whoever shot the pic did a great [job],” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are a drop-dead gorgeous woman, love you,” said another.

Other fans used several complimentary phrases to praise the hottie, including “ravishing beauty,” “too sexy,” “mind blowing pic,” and “you are unreal.”

Hope had earlier posted a picture wearing the same bikini, but she struck a different pose. In the snap, the model could be seen sitting on the sun lounger and running a hand through her hair.

She flashed an ample amount of cleavage which sent a wave of excitement through her fans. As a result, the snap garnered almost 35,000 likes and over 460 comments, which shows that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

While holidaying in Tulum, she posted several bikini snaps and each one gained significant traction on Instagram.

She also shared a racy video wherein she could be seen donning a skimpy pink, thong-style bikini which allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.

The video also featured the model performing some dumbbell exercises, which allowed her to flaunt her incredibly well-toned physique in a better fashion.

The video has amassed almost 80,000 views and 156 comments as of this writing, and fans flooded the comments section with various compliments.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hope is not only a fitness model, but is also a nutrition coach. The hottie started her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition.