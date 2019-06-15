Hannah Stocking Spreads Daisy Dukes Legs By Sunset Boulevard Strip Club

Hannah Stocking is now a social media heavyweight; the hit YouTuber and model has 16.6 million Instagram followers. The 27-year-old’s latest update is sending the platform a tiny set of Daisy Dukes, a fierce body, and a risky Sunset Boulevard location that’s right by a strip club.

On June 15, Hannah updated her account. The video shows the Oregon native standing with her legs spread into a v-shape – her arms are doing the same. She’s striking a joyful pose in denim shorts, a cropped orange sweatshirt, and a likewise cut-off white top. The sweatshirt’s fluorescent hues match sneakers. Two athletic dancers either side of her are showing off their moves with backward flips. Today’s video comes with plenty of action. It also comes with a promotional agenda. The camera mostly films Hannah and her dancing crew, but it does move upwards to show a billboard advertising the model’s merchandise. Hannah has also taken to her caption to encourage fans to shop.

Noticing today’s location does require drawing one’s eye away from Hannah. Background vehicles in the street behind her are rolling by Seventh Veil. The gentleman’s club comes complete with a “Nude Girls” sign on the front. With her playful vibe and nothing in the way of suggestive posing though, Hannah may well have landed on the backdrop accidentally.

Fans have been picking up on the merchandise mention.

“I want my hoodie” was one comment.

“Haha best self promo ever,” another fan wrote.

That said, one beady-eyed individual appeared to have noticed the club setting, per their comment.

“U picked the most poppin spot i see it in the background smart marketing”

Loading...

Backgrounds are something this humorous star knows a thing or two about. Her May Instagram update (seen above) came with a particularly funny caption – fans were asked to spot something. While eyes may have been on Hannah’s striking foreground pose, a glance at the gentleman behind her provides the answer. He did, indeed, seem very taken by the model.

A standalone celebrity she may be, but Hannah comes with a sidekick. Her Instagram updates are frequently made as joint ones with fellow model and YouTuber Lele Pons. The girls seem to prove a hit together. The above snap of the pair currently sits at over 1.2 million likes.

Hannah’s Sunset Boulevard video had racked up over 330,000 views within one hour of going live. Paris Hilton liked it. Paris also follows Hannah’s Instagram, as do other celebrity faces. Hannah’s account is followed by Blac Chyna and Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi among others.