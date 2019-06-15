Irina Shayk Rocks Black Bra And Tight Leopard Print Dress On The Runway In New Instagram Video

Irina Shayk is back on the runway serving up a look that is sure to turn some heads.

On Saturday, June 15, the 33-year-old supermodel shared a sexy clip of herself walking the catwalk during Versace’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show in Milan, Italy. The catwalk was done up in hues of purple and pink, with a car covered in flowers as its eye-catching centerpiece. As music blared in the background, Irina strutted her stuff to the beat wearing a dress sporting one of the year’s hottest trends — leopard print.

The Russian bombshell put on a jaw-dropping display in the tight golden dress that was adorned with black spots and hugged every inch of her dangerous curves. The risque number barely grazed passed her upper thighs to show off the stunner’s long, toned legs, and featured a plunging neckline that spanned all the way down to her navel. Underneath, Irina rocked a seriously skimpy black bra that hardly provided any coverage to her decolletage, exposing an insane amount of cleavage as she made her way around the room.

On her feet, the supermodel wore a daring set of black platform heels that elongated her bronzed legs even more. The insane height of the shoes may have posed a problem for some, but Irina seemed completely unfazed, walking down the runway without a hitch. Her ensemble was adorned with shimmering gold jewelry, including a large statement ring, earrings, and a stack of necklaces that drew even more attention to her exposed chest. She completed her look by wearing her brunette tresses slicked back behind her head, keeping her locks out of her face, which sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a glossy lip, black eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara that made her green eyes pop.

Fans of the beauty went absolutely wild for the new post on her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, it has already been viewed over 250,000 times, and has racked up nearly 70,000 likes. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her stunning work on the runway.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous, OMG,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Truly the PERFECTION herself,” commented a third.

This was Irina’s second time hitting the runway since her split from actor Bradley Cooper. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair called it quits earlier this month after four years of dating. They share one daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March of 2017.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together https://t.co/VhDUn75ttd — People (@people) June 7, 2019

Before the Versace show, Irina showed her love for the brand with another steamy Instagram upload. On Friday, the stunner struck a pose while surrounded by large Versace shopping bags while wearing a seriously skimpy crop top and mini skirt set that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and brought some serious heat to the social media platform.