‘Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Could Get Banned From Instagram For Nude Posts

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has been pushing boundaries with her recent Instagram photos, and Showbiz CheatSheet reports that it could get her banned from the platform.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 28-year-old faced significant backlash after she posted a fully nude video to Instagram on June 12, which shows her wearing nothing but thigh-high boots and a cowboy hat.

A quick scan of the responses reveals that plenty of people think the Nebraska-born star went too far.

“Has this woman lost her mind!? What in the world! At least before she was somewhat classy, this is straight garbage! Not art of modeling at all. Her poor daughter,” one person wrote.

“I won’t be surprised if Instagram ends up taking down this post #reported,” another said.

But others were more supportive.

“People need to pipe down with the constant negativity! I’d get my bits out for money if I looked like that and I also have kids,” one fan explained.

It’s not the first time she’s posted a racy photo. Late in May, she posted another fully nude photo on Instagram wearing thigh high white boots and a white hat spotted black.

“She has no respect for herself let alone her daughter,” one detractor chimed in.

Loading...

As Showbiz CheatSheet reports, the increase in Abraham’s nude photos and a growing number of fans reporting her for inappropriate content means it’s very possible that Abraham could end up banned from the platform. In recent years, Instagram has been cracking down on content that violates its guidelines, especially since Facebook acquired it. For example, Rob Kardashian has been banned from the platform since 2017 for posting nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. But in addition to posting nudity, Kardashian also shared photos of Chyna without her consent.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Instagram said early in May that it’s reworking its banning rules and will roll them out “soon.” The new rules are a response to the criticism that Twitter and Facebook received for banning prominent conservative figures.

Right now, Instagram allows “a certain percentage” of violations within a specific window of time. After this percentage is passed, the account is banned. But after the new rules go into effect, accounts will be banned after they commit a predetermined number of violations in a specific amount of time. This move is intended to even the playing field, as accounts with a high number of posts — such as Abraham’s — won’t be allowed more violations than smaller accounts.