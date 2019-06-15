‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson, 25, Sizzles In Seriously Hot Bikini Photo

Jenna's insane abs were on full display in her strapless bikini.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson is showing some serious skin in a flawless bikini selfie. The stunning 25-year-old dancer, who wed fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy earlier this year, proudly showed off her insane body on her Instagram account on June 14 as she snapped a mirror selfie in a skimpy strapless bikini.

Jenna – who was partnered with Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile on the most recent Season 27 of the ABC dancing show – flaunted her chiselled abs as she posed in the mirror in the fun multi-colored two-piece which featured a fun bow design in the center of the chest.

Johnson was surrounded by clothes as she happily snapped away with her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulder after getting a package full of new outfits.

In the caption, the star told her fans that she loves doing a little online shopping while also admitting that she actually wasn’t going to post the bikini photo without a little encouragement from her new husband.

Tagging her location as somewhere in West Hollywood, Johnson told her more than half a million followers on the social media site that she doesn’t usually post these kinds of pictures, but claimed that Val – also known as Valentin, who’s the brother of Dancing with the Stars‘ Maksim Chmerkovskiy – urged her to share it online.

Fans praised the dancer for proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym in the comments section.

“I mean Jesus. You look ahmazing. Proud hubby. Wants to show you off!” one fan wrote after seeing Johnson looking healthy and happy in her new selfie.

Another Instagram user then told Jenna, “Girl, if I looked like you I’d be taking pictures of me in bikinis, nighties for the hubs or nothing at all…girl rock that!”

Johnson clearly still had that newlywed glow in the stunning bikini photo she shared this week, as she and Val tied the knot in a very romantic ceremony in California just this past April.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the twosome didn’t exactly shy away from posting sizzling snaps from their honeymoon. In several posts shared on social media following the wedding, the husband and wife duo both showed off their swimsuits and a whole lot of skin while soaking up the sun at Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort in St. Lucia.

One stunning photo posted to Instagram showed Jenna cuddling up to her new husband from behind while flaunting her ripped body in a tiny white bikini as Val revealed his six-pack abs in a pair of swim shorts.