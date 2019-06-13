Chanel West Coast Shows Off Insane Cleavage While Dancing Around In Skimpy Leopard Bikini Top

Another day, another incredibly sexy Instagram post from Chanel West Coast.

The Ridiculousness star regularly delights her fans with multiple photo and video updates, posting them to her account on nearly a daily basis. While the 30-year-old loves to use the platform to promote her music and career, she also dazzles fans with a number of NSFW outfits. The bombshell has amassed a following of 3.2 million on Instagram, and she keeps posting one sexy photo after the next to keep followers interested.

In the most recent video posted to her account, West Coast shows off her amazing body as well as her dance moves. Chanel flaunts plenty of cleavage in the killer clip as she rocks a pink and green leopard-print bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. She pairs the look with a pair of high-waisted jeans that show off her toned and tanned tummy. The stunner wears her short brunette locks down and curled at the bottom, while sporting just a little bit of makeup. The majority of West Coast’s face is covered with a pair of sparkly pink sunglasses.

Throughout most of the clip, Chanel showcases her killer dance moves for the camera, contorting her body in a number of ways. Since the sultry clip went live on her account, it’s earned her plenty of attention with over 24,000 likes, in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over West Coast’s body while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“Luvvvv this song and Chanel,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“My favorite girl in the world. no lie.”

“You are so hot with an amazing body,” one more Instagram user gushed.

Earlier this week, the model put on another sexy display for her millions of followers in another hot ensemble. As The Inquisitr reported, West Coast flaunted her world-famous figure in a beautiful yellow jumpsuit that hugged every one of her curves. In the photo, the stunner looks over her shoulder, pursing her lips and looking into the camera while striking a fierce pose. The bombshell appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, and she covers a large portion of her face with a pair of big white sunglasses.

The front of her jumper is equally as sexy as the back, with Chanel spilling out of the NSFW number. It comes as no surprise that the image garnered her a lot of attention with over 900-plus comments. This just goes to prove that Chanel’s fans are as loyal as they come.