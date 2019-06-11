Sofia Vergara Rocks Tiny Tie-Dye Dress While She Lays By The Pool

Time at the pool is time well-spent — just ask Sofia Vergara.

Currently, it appears as though the actress is done filming her hit show Modern Family for the season and she definitely seems to be enjoying her time off. Over the past few weeks, Vergara has been sharing a number of photos of herself jet-setting as well as rocking sexy outfits for her legion of followers. In the most recent image that was posted to her account, Vergara soaks up some rays by the pool.

The first image in the double-photo update shows Vergara dipping her feet in the water while leaning back and lying on her hands. The Colombian-born beauty’s killer legs are fully on display in the photo as are her ripped arms. The 46-year-old looks casual yet sexy in a tiny tie-dye beach dress that features a number of different colors, including pink, blue, and white.

Her face is not visible in this particular photo, but she wears her long, dark locks straight and at her back while also sporting a straw hat. Vergara’s sweet little pooch is also visible in the photo and lays just behind her. The second photo in the post shows Vergara snuggling up with her little dog on an outdoor bench. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a lot of attention, with over 61,000 likes and 270-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Vergara know how beautiful she looks while countless others commented on her dress.

“What a lucky dog,” one follower commented on the photo.

“That little perrito is in dog heaven!”

“Protect that beautiful face from the sun, love the hat, where can I get one?,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vergara has been getting in the spirit of summer by posing in a number of sexy outfits. In one of the more recent images posted for her legion of fans, the brunette beauty sits on a cushioned chair, the ocean visible just behind her back. Vergara wears her long dark locks styled down and straight, and appears to be wearing subtle makeup as she covers her eyes with a pair of big sunglasses.

The Modern Family star looks amazing in an off-the-shoulder floral top that shows off her sculpted shoulders. The top is cropped, and though she is sitting down in the photo, fans are treated to a glimpse of Vergara’s taut tummy. The actress completes the summery look with a pair of ripped blue jeans.

Fans can keep up with Vergara on Instagram.