Lindsay Lohan Struts Her Stuff In See-Through Bikini Top

Lindsay Lohan is leaving little to the imagination in a sexy bikini on social media.

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a navy blue bikini top, which put all of her curves on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, Lohan is seen standing near the water wearing a pair of tiny little blue shorts with a high waist. She also dons a see-through bikini top, which allows her followers to get a peek at her bare chest through the sheer material.

Lindsay’s long, lean legs, ample cleavage, and flat tummy are all front and center in the photo as she shows some skin on social media.

The Mean Girls actress also dons a captain’s hat and a long, white robe which has dark polka dots on it. Lohan wears a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Lindsay adds to her glam look by sporting dramatic pink blush on her cheeks and bright red color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous ocean scene, and multiple yachts can be seen behind Lohan, as well as a clear blue sky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan has been living mostly out of the Hollywood scene for a few years now. The actress moved out of the country and away from the spotlight.

However, she recently re-emerged to star on an MTV reality series about her beach club, and the staff that works there. Lohan also revealed earlier this month that she’s working on new music years after her first two albums, Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw), were released.

While Lindsay became a media target in the early 2000s during a dark time in her life when she was getting arrested and partying hard at the clubs in L.A., she first sprung on the scene as a talented, fresh-faced kid who wowed fans in films such as Life-Size and The Parent Trap.

Just recently, actor Dennis Quaid, who played Lohan’s father in The Parent Trap, gushed over the amazing talent that she displayed as a young actress in the film.

“She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant. She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it,” Quaid told People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan by following her on Instagram.