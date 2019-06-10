Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In Sexy Instagram Photo Following Birthday Celebrations

Emily Ratajkowski had an extraordinarily busy weekend celebrating her birthday, but she has now gone back to her normal weekly routine — by posting sexy nude photos on social media.

The model, who just turned 28 years old, took to Instagram on Monday to share her first snap since her birthday weekend ended. While many would be feeling exhausted from days of partying, Emily looked fresher than ever. She posed topless for a gorgeous mirror picture, which was a close-up of her striking facial features, while appearing to be getting ready for some special event.

The Gone Girl beauty put on a pair of gold hoop earrings and donned a full face of makeup, which included subtle touches such as a copper lipstick shade on her slightly-parted and pouting lips, as well as lush, long eyelashes. The close-up photo also offered a peek at her pretty freckles while her famous full eyebrows were brushed to perfection. Emily wore her long brunette locks in her signature sleek style with a center part, allowing them to cascade down her shoulders and back.

The new post comes after she revealed that her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, organized a surprise party for her filled with some very special and carefully picked details, including a birthday cake with their dog’s photo on it, personalized “emrata” temporary tattoos, and funny carnival-like stick masks with her face on them. In a clip from the bash that she posted on her Instagram feed, Emily revealed the lavish birthday “has really exceeded expectations.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByiVDSwhyW9/

She also made sure to thank her millions of fans, captioning a post with the sweet message, “You guys make me blush. Thank you for all the bday wishes! I’m so truly grateful.”

In fact, her birthday is not the only reason she has to celebrate at the moment. The California native also just released a new Inamorata Woman swimwear collection, of which she spoke about in a recent interview for Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh. Emily explained in a conversation with Kourtney how she uses social media to boost her business.

“The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, ‘Oh my god, naked again, you’re so stupid, you have nothing else to offer! And I’m like actually I’m running a business off of this. [Social media] is part of branding and it’s funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, ‘Oh no we don’t take her seriously’, and we’re making more money than them,” she said, as reported by The Mirror.