Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Wows Fans By Donning A Dangerously-Short Lingerie Set

Swedish model Josefine Forsberg recently took to her Instagram and completely stunned her 1 million followers with a new lingerie snapshot — one that left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the snap, the 25-year-old model could be seen donning a skimpy, black lingerie set that allowed her to put her enviable physique on full display – a move that set pulses immediately racing.

The model opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair into a messy ponytail while she looked away from the camera to strike a pose. The model tugged at her lryG-string underwear which drew attention towards her small waist and well-developed abs.

She opted for an accessory-free look and in the caption, Josefine informed her fans that the sexy lingerie set was from Tigelle Intimates and Swimwear. The geotag showed her home town of Stockholm to be the location of the picture.

Within two hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 7,700 likes and plenty of comments wherein fans drooled over Josefine’s hotness and showered her with various compliments.

“You are the best hottie in the world,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “How are you even real?” questioned another. A third fan praised Josefine and wrote that she has the best and the most natural figure because there is no silicon like other models.

Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the stunner, wrote a very long comment wherein he told the model how much he is in love with her and praised each and every part of the model’s body. His sentiments were shared by yet another fan who wrote the words “I love you, Josefine” around 20 times in a single comment. He also filled the comment with various hearts and kiss emojis to properly express his feelings for the hot model.

Loading...

Josefine also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she could be seen wearing a skimpy green dress with vibrant, ethnic jewelry. She let her hair down, opted for a full face of makeup and also wore a decorative mark in the middle of her forehead in a very Indian fashion. It appears that she was attending a festival but since the footage was not in English, it couldn’t be ascertained as to what she was saying.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Josefine was born in Sweden but she also worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she carried out paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing website.