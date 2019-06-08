Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Cleavage-Flaunting Gold Bodysuit As She Kicks Off Her Concert Tour

Check out the sweltering photos from JLo's Los Angeles performance last night.

For the first time in six years, Jennifer Lopez is back on the road, and her fans couldn’t be more excited about it.

The long wait is finally over, as the pop diva has just kicked off her hotly anticipated “It’s My Party” tour with a sizzling show in Los Angeles on June 7. According to The Daily Mail, Jennifer’s debut concert stayed true to the tour’s name, as the global superstar put on a dazzling party for the public and “stunned the audience with her fierce choreography and energetic performance.”

Shortly after the adrenaline-pumping gig, JLo took to her Instagram page to drop a sensational photo from her wild performance on Friday. Earlier today, the 49-year-old stunner treated her massive following to a head-turning snapshot, one that truly captured her fantastic energy and age-defying looks.

The photo in question showed Jennifer rocking the stage at The Forum arena in Inglewood in a glittering gold bodysuit, complete with a plunging bodice and numerous fringes around the hips.

Not one to shy away from showcasing her enviable physique, JLo showed off all of her best assets in the revealing outfit. Her tight-fitting bodice featured a sweetheart neckline and thin spaghetti straps that beautifully flattered her décolletage. Meanwhile, the fringed details draping down her curvy hips drew all of the attention toward her voluptuous thighs.

The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker cut a glamorous figure in the sexy attire. To add even more spice to her stage look, she paired up her head-turning bodysuit with thigh-high sparkling gold boots and eye-catching fishnet stockings, ones adorned with glistening rhinestones. Photographed as she kneeled down on the stage while busting some steamy dance moves, JLo flipped her long, honey-colored tresses in a seductive way, proving yet again that she certainly has what it takes to ensnare and capture the hearts of millions of fans all around the world.

The multitalented singer, dancer, and actress gave her 94.5 million Instagram followers another glimpse at her eye-popping gold bodysuit in her Instagram Stories. There, JLo uploaded a short video of herself slaying the stage look as she swayed her killer curves to the music, while the exalted audience leaped out of their seats to join in the dance in the background.

More photos published today by The Daily Mail saw Jennifer model a second, equally dazzling outfit on The Forum stage. This time around, the platinum-selling artist flaunted her flawless figure in a shimmering silver catsuit – one that boasted a dangerously low-cut neckline and a stylish asymmetric design, which only covered up half her body, leaving her left arm and right leg completely exposed.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ABA

JLo put her hourglass figure on full display in the jaw-dropping catsuit, showing off an insane amount of cleavage in the curve-clinging number. The “Medicine” singer wore the same rhinestone-decorated stockings underneath the daring one-piece and topped off her look with a fabulous pair of glittery, lace-up ankle boots.

As The Daily Mail points out, JLo put on a sweltering performance during the debut show of her much-awaited concert tour, wowing fans with her breathtaking scenic presence and sensational dance moves.

“Daring to impress, the ‘Bring Me Love Now’ songstress defied her age as she commanded attention on the stage. She flipped her hair, kicked her legs up, and rode a circular swing during the electrifying performance.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ABA

As she strutted her stuff on the stage during the intense performance, Jennifer put her famous booty on display in the skintight catsuit. The curve-clinging number was outrageously high-cut on the right side, exposing her sculpted hip and pert derriere.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ABA

Loading...

Needless to say, JLo’s latest Instagram update was well received by her social media followers. Her gold-bodysuit photo garnered a little shy of 280,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments within two hours of having been posted.

“U [sic] killed the stage queen,” wrote one of her ardent fans, ending their message with a trio of flattering emoji of the crown, fire, and heart variety.

“How is she 49 and busting these moves. Jesus,” penned another Instagram user.

Among the people who commented on JLo’s post was Jeff Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of her fiancé’s, Alex Rodriguez, investment company, A-Rod Corp.

“And on the first night, she did more than party. She slayed. She brought the house down and raised it back to the roof. She ruled supreme!” said Lee, trailing his message with a seemingly endless string of fire emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer Lopez will take her “It’s My Party” tour all over the U.S. over the next couple of months. The North American leg of her tour ends on July 27 with a massive concert in Miami, after which JLo will embark on a series of international shows in Asia, Africa, and Europe.