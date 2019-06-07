Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Massive ’32DDD’ Cleavage, Goes Fully Braless

Models don’t often take to Instagram to outline their measurements. Glamor heavyweight Lindsey Pelas is bucking the trend today – the Playboy model used her caption to her remind her fans exactly why she’s famous. Her June 7 update also doubled up as a fashion display.

Friday’s snap showed the 28-year-old lying down. Opting out of her usual swimwear or lingerie getup, Pelas was clad in a stylish houndstooth dress in monochromes. The patterned number might have been conservative with its long sleeves, but it came sufficiently cut-out at the chest to make Pelas’ ample assets the focal point. The model went fully braless, putting her eye-popping cleavage on display. It’s even been referenced in Pelas’ caption.

Pelas clarified that those “32DDD” breasts are all hers. The model also stated her height. Humble words followed, as Pelas admitted that her physique may not be perceived as fitting the “high fashion” mold, but she’s happy with what she’s got. Clearly, her fans are too.

“Wow, you look awesome,” one fan wrote.

One fan appeared to disagree with Pelas putting herself down, per their words.

“You are high fashion Lindsey your [sic] perfect in all ways possible.”

Other fans agreed. The snap further offered appeal from Pelas’ trademark blonde hair, perfectly-contoured makeup, closed eyes, and the unusual camera positioning.

She might flaunt her body for a living, but Pelas also comes with a steady head on her shoulders. The blonde bimbo look is the basis for this model’s popularity. However, Pelas knows how to make the most of her fame. Her social media grip has been noticed (and capitalized upon). Pelas is a 1st Phorm ambassador.

Loading...

With a ripped physique and her taut abs frequently on show, Pelas is the perfect spokesperson for a fitness-centric brand. Given the workout snaps that Pelas shares with her fans, it isn’t just lounging around in lingerie for this blonde. In fact, Pelas has a knack for showcasing her assets regardless of the level of clothing being donned. Last month, Pelas wore casual jeans and a long-sleeved ribbed top to celebrate her birthday. Fans still got their dose of cleavage, though.

Now somewhat of a legend, Pelas has 9 million Instagram followers. The Louisiana-born model also has her own Eyes Up Here podcast. Her Instagram account is widely followed by aspiring models, but Pelas’ following also includes some famous faces. Reality star Blac Chyna follows her, as well as high-profile models Ana Cheri, Sara Underwood, and Hannah Stocking.

Fans wishing to see more of Pelas should follow her Instagram.