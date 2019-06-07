Chanel West Coast Gets Sultry In A Black Swimsuit & Poses In The Water

Chanel West Coast has been keeping things rolling on her Instagram page lately with a ton of eye-catching photos. And her newest update was a throwback pic that showed her rocking a halter-cut swimsuit. Chanel was spotted standing inside a pool or a body of water, and the lighting made it hard to see if she was wearing a bikini or a one-piece.

Either way, the rapper was spotted looking sultry while wearing her hair pulled back, as a blue light shrouded her. The photo seems to be a hit with her fans, as it’s garnered over 13,100 likes in the first hour it was posted.

In addition, Chanel has been busy posting Instagram Stories. The first several posts were funny memes, while the latter included a repost of a cover of her “Sharon Stoned” cover. It’s not surprising to see that West Coast has a good sense of humor, considering that she’s a fixture on the show, Ridiculousness. The MTV show, hosted by skater Rob Dyrdek, showcases funny videos with running commentary by the cast.

With that being said, Chanel’s been outspoken about her main career focus, which is not to be a TV personality only, but also to make her mark in the music world.

Lately, Chanel has been promoting her recently released song, “Sharon Stoned.” And three days ago, she shared with her fans that they have a chance to win a custom Sharon Stoned bong. The rapper shared the news with a photo of herself with a bong in her hands, as she wore a tank top with a graphic design. She held a lighter in her right hand, and looked up at the camera while reclining on a furry seat.

In other news, West Coast previously opened up to College News about her background in performing, and what she loves most about it. Any of her fans that have seen her perform live could probably attest to how she feeds off the crowd.

