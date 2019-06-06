‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Sizzles In Sexy Swimsuit For New Instagram Snapshot

Brooks Nader made it to the Sports Illustrated Swim Search finals and was featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the first time ever. But the model wants to return as part of the magazine’s 2020 rookie class, so she needs her Instagram fans to help her out. On Thursday, the swimsuit model took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to entice her followers to head over to Sports Illustrated website to vote for her as the winner of this year’s search by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy swimsuit that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old stunner is posing in front of a series of tree leaves as she rocks a white one-piece swimsuit that features a large cutout in the stomach area, which puts Nader’s toned abs on full display. The piece also boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges into the model’s chest, helping accentuate her busty physique. The sidecut of the swimsuit comes up high on her frame, showcasing Nader’s full, wide hips. According to the photo shared by Sports Illustrated, the one-piece Nader is wearing is from Monica Hansen Beachwear.

Nader is standing with one leg in front of the other with the bright tropical foliage embracing her in a pose that further highlights the natural curves in the model’s body. Nader is shooting a fierce look at the camera with her lips parted into a seductive smile.

Nader’s caramel hair is swept to the side and down as it cascades over to her left shoulder and onto her chest. The model has black eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids, which intensifies Nader’s big brown eyes and light pink on her shades, while bronzer helps contour and highlight the structure of Nader’s face.

The post, which Nader shared with her 317,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,200 likes and about 70 comments in under an hour of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Baton Rouge native took to the comments section to praise her beauty and wish her the best of luck in the contest while vying to vote for her multiple times.

“Let’s go baby!!!!!! VOTE VOTE VOTE for this goddess,” one user raved, pairing it with pink hearts and heart eyes emojis.

“Stunning shot and I loved the SI Video of you commuting to Gotham gym! You are one stunning, all American girl! Love you Brooks!!!!” another one chimed in.