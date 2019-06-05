Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Goes Topless In Hot & Racy New Photo

Once again, Danielle Knudson is wowing her Instagram fans with another sexy post.

As fans of the Canadian-born model know, Knudson is never one to shy away from posting racy shots to her social media pages. The blonde-haired beauty has already garnered an impressive following on Instagram alone with over 469,000 and counting. And when she isn’t posing in a bikini or in lingerie, she’s usually dazzling fans with an even hotter look.

In the most recent image posted to her account, Danielle leaves virtually nothing to the imagination in a new black and white photo. While standing in profile, Knudson goes totally topless, covering her chest with both of her arms. The bombshell’s toned and tanned abs are fully on display in the image and the only article of clothing that she is wearing in the snapshot is a pair of skimpy black panties.

While going jewelry-free, Knudson still rocks a face full of her signature makeup including highlighter, eyeshadow, and mascara. In the image, Danielle looks absolutely flawless, wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curled. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned rave reviews from her legion of followers with over 3,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let the model know how amazing she looks while countless others commented on her flawless figure.

“Now that’s absolutely gorgeous!!,” one follower commented on the image.

“Be Hot…Be Sexy…Be Beautiful…Be Danielle!”

“You are an Angel in earth,” another fan wrote along with an angel emoji.

And this is not the only time in recent weeks that Knudson has been delighting her fans with a slew of incredibly sexy photos. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Knudson really pushed the envelope while striking a sexy pose on a rooftop in New York City yesterday. In the NSFW image, Knudson leans against the ledge of a building and looks seductively into the camera. The beauty wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved and appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the gorgeous shot.

And while her face obviously looks like perfection in the image, it’s her insanely fabulous body that really had her followers gushing. In the steamy shot, Danielle ditches the pants in this particular shot, giving fans an amazing view of her toned and tanned booty and legs. In fact, the only thing that the model is wearing in the image is a long black shirt that hits above her derriere. Like her most recent photo, this one garnered plenty of attention with over 9,800 likes and well over 100 comments.

Fans can catch all of Knudson’s photo updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.