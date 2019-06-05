Kourtney Kardashian Is Stunning As She Bares Cleavage In Silver Mini Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is proving that she is 40 and fabulous. The reality star recently shared a photo of herself looking glamorous to the Instagram account of her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

On Tuesday, the blog shared a sexy snapshot of Kourtney Kardashian dressed in a stunning silver and white mini dress. The mother-of-three dons the strapless gown as she stands in front of two large doors with a huge smile on her face.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek style at the base of her head and wears a full face of makeup for the photograph.

Kourtney’s glam look includes a deep tan all over her body, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a light gloss on her lips. She also wears light-colored polish on her fingernails. She completes her upscale look by rocking a pair of silver, strappy heels.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh promises to let their readers in on some secret fashion hacks, such as how to get out pesky stains and hide unwanted bra straps. Kardashian’s stylist is even offering her knowledge to give readers a leg up when it comes to their fashion faux pas.

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog may be her passion project, but she doesn’t feel the same way about Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently told Paper Magazine that she would be very happy if the cameras quit rolling on her tomorrow and that she often dreams of leaving the country and sailing away somewhere where no one would ever find her again.

However, KUWTK executive producer, Ryan Seacrest, doesn’t want that to happen. When told about Kourtney’s comments, Ryan revealed that the cameras can go away for a while as long as they come back for more episodes of the show in the future.

Seacrest also commended Kourtney and her famous family for allowing the cameras to follow their everyday lives for over a decade and claims that he would never be able to do what they do.

“They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them. I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her,” Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.