British Model Megan Williams Goes Topless For Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Photo Shoot

British hottie Megan Williams doesn’t solely rely on skin-baring pictures to gain her followers’ appreciation. But whenever she does share something more risque, her pics quickly stir up a great deal of interest amongst her devoted admirers.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon, as the model took to her page and stunned everyone with a new snap from her Victoria’s Secret lingerie photo shoot.

In this sultry snapshot — which was a collage of two pictures — the model posed while wearing some hot pink panties from the world-famous lingerie brand.

In the first pic, Megan rocked maroon-and-pink panties with V-shaped stripes, panties which she paired with a beige-colored tank top. The sheer nature of the tank top allowed the model to flaunt her taut stomach. In the second snapshot, the model posed topless while wearing hot pink panties with a silver border. In order to comply with Instagram’s ban on nudity, the model concealed her breasts with the help of her arms.

In both of the snaps, the hot model applied minimal makeup to keep her aesthetic sexy and natural, and she also let her blonde tresses down. Within five hours of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 10,000 likes and 123 comments. In the comment section, fans praised the model for her desirable figure — and asked her to show more.

Fellow models also commented on the picture, including Maya Stepper, Sadie Newman, and Meri Gulin.

Commenting on the snap, one of Megan’s fans wrote that the model is absolutely gorgeous. Another follower wrote that Megan is the epitome of sexiness. A third ardent admirer — one who seemed to be quite obsessed with Megan — wrote that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than she.

Others, per usual, showered the model with the conventional complimentary words and phrases, also adding heart, kiss, and fire emoji to better express their admiration and appreciation for her.

Megan is very proud of herself for being associated with Victoria’s Secret. In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Megan spoke about her Victoria’s Secret experience, and revealed that there are certain things which people don’t realize about the lingerie company.