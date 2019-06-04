Natalie Roser Shows Off Derriere In Thong Bikini For New Instagram Snapshot

Natalie Roser is bidding farewell to her time in the Turks and Caicos Islands via her Instagram account, also announcing that she is headed to Mexico for her next adventure. On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a racy new photo of herself flaunting her backside — much to the apparent delight of her many fans.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old is pictured walking away from the camera, putting her derriere front and center. Roser is wearing a silver-gray two-piece bikini which boasts a top that features two spaghetti straps. Said straps go over the model’s shoulders, meeting in the back. Roser teamed her top with a pair of thong bikini bottoms that sit low on her frame, helping to accentuate her wide hips and perfectly sculpted backside. According to the tag and caption she included with her post, the piece she is rocking comes from Ark Swimwear, an Australian brand of swimwear that Roser often promotes on her very active Instagram feed.

The model is wearing her blonde locks down in loose waves that cascade down her back. Her wet hair suggests she had been swimming in the ocean right before having this photo taken.

The post, which Roser shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,500 likes and over 115 comments within approximately an hour of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Roser’s perfect physique, and to share their admiration for the famous swimsuit model.

“Best picture… body of dreams you look so perfect have a lovely time,” one user raved.

“You are THE [bomb emoji][shell emoji],” another user chimed in, using emoji to create a cheeky and creative message.

For the past several weeks, Roser has been enjoying an amazing time in the Caribbean islands. She has been sharing snippets of her idyllic trip with her social media fans.

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, Roser has said that she would not accept an opportunity to walk in the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show if given the chance, because she feels there would be more pressure to eat less and to work out more.

“It is not really a dream of mine. Right now, no thank you. I don’t want to do Victoria’s Secret,” Roser said, as quoted in the report.