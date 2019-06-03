Georgia Fowler Flaunts Her Booty In Backless Blue One-Piece Bikini On The Beach In New Instagram Photo

Georgia Fowler is ready for summertime by the seaside, and is letting her followers know as much in an eye-popping way. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account this week to share a steamy snap of her showing some serious skin — a snapshot which sent temperatures soaring.

The post in question was shared on Monday, June 3, and captured the 26-year-old doing one thing she evidently craves — spending some time at the beach. Standing with her curvaceous backside to the camera, Georgia peered over her shoulder, offering up a sultry look as the glistening sun hit the water surrounding her. Her figure was almost completely on display, as the model was clad in a cheeky one-piece bathing suit that left very little to the imagination.

Drawing on the styles of the 1940s and 1950s, the New Zealand native sported a navy blue retro-inspired number that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The swimsuit’s straps and sexy open back were outlined in a bright white piping that popped against Georgia’s tan body, and a set of two large white buttons were fastened right above her derriere. Aside from its backless design, the lower half of the babe’s swimwear also offered a risque display — largely thanks to its cheeky cut, one that offered a look at the stunner’s curvy booty and long, toned legs. Completing her beach day look, the babe left her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle. This hairstyle allowed her locks to fall down loosely, perfectly framing her face.

Fans of the three-time Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model showered her with love for the sexy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the beauty’s 923,000 followers have awarded the shot nearly 25,000 likes. Dozens of complimentary comments for her jaw-dropping display were present in the appropriate section, as well.

“This color looks amazing on you,” one fan wrote, while another admirer said that Georgia was “really beautiful.”

Other users simply used emoji to express their admiration for the photo, many opting for the flame or heart-eyed emoticons.

The blue-eyed bombshell’s Instagram feed has been exuding sexiness as of late, and not just because of her latest swimsuit-clad snap. Earlier this month, Georgia uploaded a sultry trio of black-and-white shots that captured her going braless underneath a sheer, white tank top. In this image, her newly trimmed tresses fell in front of her face, sending her fans into a frenzy.