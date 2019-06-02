American Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Full, World-Famous Derriere In Barely-There Thong Bikini Bottoms

A master of social media — and of her own body — Jen Selter seems to know exactly what it takes to be successful. From her fitness and lifestyle tips to her high-profile modeling career, everything she has a hand in seems to skyrocket in popularity. Currently boasting a sizable fan base of 12.8 million individual Instagram followers, it looks like the American fitness guru is poised to reach even greater heights in terms of her scope of influence.

In her most recent share, Jen reminds her adoring audience precisely why they should be following her. Clad in a barely-there two-piece beach bikini, the brunette bombshell strikes a very alluring pose by the ocean, gentle waves lapping at the beach in the background. The scanty bikini bottoms do very little to obscure the model’s world-famous backside, her pert posterior being an obvious focal point within the photographic frame. Her supple thighs, long and lean legs, and one posed foot are also quite prominent in this snapshot — as are Jen’s toned arms, flat stomach, and strong back.

Her iconic chestnut-colored tresses are styled in loose, beach-babe waves. She looks out at the horizon, her eyes seemingly squinted against the brightness of the mid-day sun. Her lips are parted in a warm and genuine smile, revealing her perfectly white teeth. Jen opted to accessorize her look with a simple pair of earrings, a chunky silver wristwatch, and a thermos or portable blender containing a green liquid.

In the caption attached to the sunny snapshot, Jen Selter kept her fans abreast of her various travels and asked for food recommendations for the region of Nashville, Tennessee. She capped off the message with an admission of hunger, and her fans immediately sprang into action to award her share over 45,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“Nice view honey,” one admirer quipped, adding a pair of blazing flame emoji to their comment for further emphasis.

“Not sure you’re schedule will allow but if so, take a stroll in downtown Franklin. Used to be my hometown. Cheers,” a second supporter remarked, keeping their message quite wholesome.

“What would you do with your life without social media?” a more critical follower asked, perhaps rhetorically.

It looks like Jen Selter had a great time in Mexico recently, per a press release hosted by PRWeb. Drawing a crowd of 3,000 souls to a massive group workout session during the Powerade Reach event, it looks like this “OG” of fitness influencers has enough clout to command huge audiences while still putting off an athletic show.