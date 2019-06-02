Chanel West Coast Leaves Little To The Imagination In Floral Booty Shorts

Chanel West Coast is heating up her Instagram account yet again.

As fans of the Ridiculousness star are well-aware, the 30-year-old is no stranger to showing off her smoking hot body to her loyal fans. On Instagram alone, West Coast has amassed a very impressive following of over 3.2 million. Most of the time, Chanel uses her page to promote her music and hit MTV show, but she also shares photos from her everyday life as well.

In the most recent image posted to her account, Chanel looks absolutely stunning while promoting a new episode of Ridiculousness. The singer delighted fans with two new photos. The first image in the set shows the model standing against a white wall and playfully striking a pose with one leg in the air. The stunner wears her short, dark hair down and curled, she and rocks a face full of makeup.

Along with a delicate white crop top, West Coast shows some major leg in a pair of insanely short, floral booty shorts that accentuate all of her assets. She completes her look with a pair of hoop earrings and brown wedge shoes. The next photo in the pair is equally as hot as the first one. In the particular image, the bombshell stands on the Ridiculousness set with her co-stars.

As always, she looks dressed to impress in a tiny black leather crop top and a pair of tiny yellow booty shorts with a pattern on them. Chanel’s toned abs and legs are fully on display in the photo and for this look, she wears her locks down and curly. West Coast completes her look with a pair of shiny black boots.

Since the photos went live on her account yesterday, they’ve already earned Chanel plenty of attention with over 52,000 likes in addition to 470-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to let Chanel know that she looks beautiful, while countless others chimed in to let her know that they are huge fans of the show.

“You look amazing girl,” one follower wrote with a pink heart emoji attached to the end.

“You look lovely Chanel West Coast,” said another.

“Love your style SO much. You are the cutest blonde ever,” one more user chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Chanel dazzled fans with another hot photo. In the snapshot, the singer shows off her flawless figure in a pink colored crop top with ruffled sleeves. The sultry little top hits just below Chanel’s chest and exposes her toned and tanned abs for the camera. She pairs her top with a matching pink skirt that features a tie in the front. The skirt hits well above Chanel’s knees, so fans are also treated to a glimpse of her trim legs.

This photo also garnered plenty of attention from her legion of fans — proving that Chanel is always fire.