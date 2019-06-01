Playboy Model Kindly Myers Bares Pert Derriere In Tiny Thong Bikini On Instagram

Kindly Myers turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Saturday when she posted a photo that showed off her pert derriere on Instagram. In the photo, she’s wearing a white thong bikini and casting a seductive look at the camera over her shoulder. The shot also shows off a large tattoo on her shapely torso that says Invictus.

“I’d be one hell of a one that got away,” she wrote in the caption.

As of writing, the photo attracted close to 15,000 likes on Instagram with several infatuated commenters sharing their admiration for her physique.

“Stunning as always,” wrote one fan on Instagram. Another commented, “Dannnggggg you are perfection.”

As Maxim reports, Kindly Myers is a veteran of the Army National Guard where she served for four years. According to Heightline, she worked as an Automated Logistical Specialist after her high school graduation.

Just Richest reports that she’s originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky but she moved to Nashville when she was done with the national guard.

Her modeling career had humble beginnings. According to Just Richest, before she got her big break, she worked as a server at the World Famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge and as a customer service rep at Walmart.

Myers earned her first modeling success after she started to post her photos on Instagram. Since then, she has been offered several high profile opportunities. She has been on the cover of Maxim Magazine, Coed, and Joker magazine. She has also been on the cover of Playboy twice.

Some of her Instagram photos include nods to her military past as they feature high-powered weapons. In one post, she’s wielding an AR-15 and it led commenters to make lots of puns about girls and guns.

“Let me change your magazine please baby,” one fan wrote.

“That’s why they wanted to make bump stocks illegal haha,” another follower commented.

In another photo, she’s holding a rifle but is dressed in protective camo gear which triggered lots of lusty comments as well.

Loading...

“You can be my spotter any day,” one infatuated commenter wrote. “Pretty.”

“My type of army…” another fan commented. “Totally unfair for the enemy, when the scoop zoom in…. let’s just say, that no man thinking about war, at that moment.”

While it’s clear that a lot of her fans appreciate the fact that she knows her way around these weapons, some say that they’d rather she didn’t include them in her Instagram photos.

“Guns are not appealing,” one person wrote, but based on the comments, it looks like very few of Kindly Myers’ followers agreed with him.