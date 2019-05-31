Nicole Kidman Reveals That Husband Keith Urban Watches All Her Domestic Abuse Scenes In ‘Big Little Lies’

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman explores intense themes of domestic violence as she plays the role of Celeste Wright in the HBO drama. In an interview with News.com.au, the actress reveals that her husband Keith Urban’s support during filming allows her to get through the difficult scenes.

Kidman’s character is trapped in an abusive relationship with co-star Alexander Skarsgård’s character, Perry Wright. Throughout the first season of the series, the husband and wife are shown in scenes of passionate sexual intercourse, while contrasted with scenes of a relationship filled with emotional and physical abuse.

Due to the disturbing nature of the relationship her character has with her husband, Kidman admits that she wouldn’t have been able to get through filming if it weren’t for Urban’s presence and support, adding that he’s an incredibly patient spouse.

“He’s unbelievably supportive and watches all the episodes and cheers on from the sidelines which, I have to say, if I didn’t have that I wouldn’t be able to do it, I seriously wouldn’t.”

Skarsgård, who also struggles with his role on the show, spoke highly of Kidman as a co-star, commenting that she “is an incredible partner because she is so generous and so open, and it makes it easier as an actor when you have a partner like that,” according to The Daily Mail.

The True Blood star also revealed that the two actors make it a point to reconnect after shooting the intense scenes to diffuse the emotional turmoil by checking in with one another and exchanging a hug.

The 51-year-old actress also spoke to News.com.au about how despite growing older, she feels more confident in her own skin than she ever has. The Aussie star commented that she focuses on being her most authentic self and working out who she is and what she wants, adding that it’s a very “freeing” experience.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, and find that figuring out an appropriate and fulfilling work-life balance is challenging for the two busy parents.

The “You’ll Think of Me” singer commented in regards to striking the necessary balance and being realistic with expectations.

“It works by correcting it when it goes out. Balance is never achieved it’s just maintained and we do a good job of stopping it from wobbling.”

Season 2 of Big Little Lies returns to HBO on June 9.