Halle Berry Flashes Lace Panties In Sheer Satin Robe On Instagram

Halle Berry turned up the heat on social media with her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday night, the 52-year-old stunner treated her 5.2 million Instagram followers to a sultry yet very artistic snap, flaunting her spectacularly fit physique in a white see-through satin robe.

In classic Halle Berry style, the gorgeous actress cut a seductive figure in her revealing attire, while also managing to look nothing short of elegant in her daring outfit. Posing on a dark staircase, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress was a vision in white in the sheer apparel, making a diaphanous – almost ethereal – and beautifully contrasting appearance amid her shadow-drenched surroundings.

Like light emerging out of the darkness, Halle served as the focal point in the artistic snapshot. Photographed as she was making her way up the stairs, the ravishing actress showed off her insane body in the sweltering shot, putting some of her best assets on display.

In a bid to add some spice to her photo shoot, Halle wore her gauzy robe opened, giving fans a good view of what she had on underneath. The Monster’s Ball star showcased her incredibly flat stomach in the sexy garment, flashing her pink lace panties through the open robe.

Boasting a lavish floral pattern in a very feminine blush-pink color, the high-waisted lace bikini bottoms drew attention toward her impossibly toned midsection, highlighting her killer curves in the process. The delicate undergarment featured a solid black hem, which further accentuated her slender waistline.

Halle showed some serious skin in the head-turning snapshot. The Cloud Atlas actress taunted her fans with her washboard tummy and put her chiseled thigh front and center as she placed one leg in front of the other in a provocative manner. Swaying her sculpted hips with the irresistible allure of a feline, the Catwoman star channeled her inner temptress, turning the mundane act of walking up a flight of stairs into a sensual spectacle.

Halle sent temperatures soaring with the skin-baring snap. While the photo did a spectacular job at showcasing her ageless figure, she kept it from being too racy by only showing just some of her shapely assets. Proving that less is more, Halle covered her cleavage, closing the robe over her busty curves. Although she did show a bit of décolletage – and even teased her lacy bra through the sheer silky robe – Halle let her lower body take center stage, only revealing half of her hourglass figure.

In a bid to increase the mystery factor, the stunning actress also hid her face beneath a brown fedora hat, only letting her highlighted locks slip from under the broad-brimmed accessory. The gesture made the photo even more sizzling, showing that Halle truly is a master of seduction.

Unsurprisingly, the sexy snap stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram and received loads of love from Halle’s admirers. Within two hours of having been posted, the photo garnered close to 50,000 likes in addition to a little shy of 800 comments.

“When the SWAG is faceless! #takingnotes,” read one of the comments, which also included a trio of flattering emoji.

“Classy!! Love this! Should be poster sized n [sic] framed!,” wrote another one of Halle’s fans.

“Only you can pull this off!!,” penned a third Instagram user.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.