Instagram Model Julianne Kissinger Displays Peachy Posterior In Latest Snap

American lingerie model Julianne Kissinger exactly knows how to tease her fans with her skin-baring snaps on Instagram. Whenever the hottie shares her raunchy pics on her page, they become instant hits to prove that her 4.9 million fans can never get enough of her sexiness.

To make sure that her fans remain interested and engaged in her social media and modeling activities, Kissinger posts sultry snaps every week. She particularly shares new pictures on weekends, because the pics gain more traction.

Following her routine, the Californian bombshell took to her page and posted a bikini snap, which immediately sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the pic, Kissinger was featured donning a skimpy, mustard-colored thong-style bikini that struggled to contain her famous assets. And to tease her fans, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display. She also flashed major sideboob, which left her fans hyperventilating with excitement.

The picture, which was captured in San Diego, California, garnered more than 95,000 likes and around 1,500 comments as of this writing. Per usual, her fans drooled over her sexiness and showered her with various complimentary comments.

Praising her beauty, one fan wrote that Kissinger is “extremely beautiful and attractive,” while another one said that the model has the loveliest set of breasts that he’s ever seen. And it wasn’t just men who fell in love with the racy picture, but many of her female fans also posted sexually explicit comments to express their admiration for their “girl crush.”

In terms of her aesthetics, Julianne let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup, comprised of bronze shades to go with her bikini. She accessorized with a collection of rings and painted her long nails white to pull off a very sexy look.

Prior to the snap, the hot model shared yet another sexy pic with her fans wherein she could be seen donning a tiny, see-through blue bra and matching thong. She tied her hair into a ponytail and struck a side pose, which showed how her breasts were spilling out of her bra. She also flaunted her amazing butt in the picture while she stood next to a grill to clean it.

The picture racked up more than 166,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments, which shows how famous the model is on the photo-sharing website.

Although Julianne’s claim to fame is Instagram, she was also featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment, after which she became more famous.