Denise Richards Reveals She Once Hosted Charlie Sheen’s ‘Hooker’ For Thanksgiving

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says her ex brought a 'hooker' to her family's Thanksgiving dinner.

Denise Richards just dropped another entertaining Charlie Sheen story. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was married to the actor from 2002 to 2006 and shares two daughters with him, revealed that her ex-husband once brought a sex worker to Thanksgiving dinner.

The reveal came after Denise told her close friend, Patrick Muldoon, that her ex-husband Charlie Sheen “aged” her terribly, according to Too Fab.

In a confessional interview, Denise later gave an example of a typical Charlie move.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway. He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh. I’ll set a f**king plate.’ Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner.”

This is not the first time Denise Richards has dropped a sex worker story when talking about her ex-husband’s wild days. While she and Charlie co-parent daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13, Denise also has a 7-year-old daughter, Eloise, who she adopted after her divorce from the former Two and a Half Men star.

On her debut episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards described her family, joking that maybe Sami and Lola have a shot at being normal because “their father and their mother were both nuts.”

Richards also addressed Eloise’s paternity, and set the record straight on a nasty rumor that once circulated.

“I adopted her when she was born[,] as a single mom,” Richards said of her youngest child. “There was a rumor at one point that Eloise was Charlie’s child with a hooker, and that’s false.”

Richards, who is now married to Aaron Phypers, also previously revealed that Charlie Sheen was invited to her whirlwind Malibu wedding last fall — and that she didn’t even care who her ex would bring as his plus-one to the ceremony.

“Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care. It’s just, it is what it is.”

Charlie Sheen has been open about his penchant for paid company, and he used to surround himself with a bevy of call girls whom he called “goddesses,” per The Huffington Post. While Sheen gave up hard partying years ago — and publicly revealed his HIV diagnosis in 2017 — the actor previously told Playboy that he couldn’t be sure he’d never be with a prostitute again.

Denise Richards has gone on record as saying that her ex-husband will always be a part of her life because they are still a family, despite their long legal battles.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I,” Richards said, per Page Six.

Even though Charlie Sheen has yet to be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he is turning into this season’s most talked-about character.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo.