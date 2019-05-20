Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Strikes Sexy Pose In Skimpy Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Brooks Nader is still riding on the excitement from her first-ever appearance in the pages of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out earlier this month, as evident through the photos she keeps sharing with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that shows off her enviable physique.

In the photo in question, the brunette bombshell is sitting on a beach as she dons an electric blue two-piece that consists of an interesting triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind her neck and whose cups boast a series of strings around them that create different cutouts that enhances her bust and draw attention to her cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching blue bottom that sits low on her figure, exposing her toned midsection, particularly her upper abs. According to her photos posted on the website for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Beach Bunny.

The 23-year-old is facing the camera as she sits on the sand with on leg bent in front of her while the other is stretched out to the side. Nader is shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way as she takes both of her hands to her head.

She is wearing her chestnut hair down in natural, beach waves while she pulls back strands of hair, completing her sexy pose. The post, which Nader shared with her 305,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 3,600 likes and about 100 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and point out how they feel about this particular shot.

“Favorite pic of you hands down,” one user raved.

“I wouldn’t complain if I had to endure those blues everyday,” another one chimed in, referencing the model’s caption about Monday blues.

Nader jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this year to shoots her spread as one of the six finalists of this year’s 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit model search competition, as Sports Illustrated previously pointed out. The report describes the Louisiana native as a Southern belle who, when not working, can be found in purple and gold, cheering on her hometown LSU Tigers.