Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curvy Booty In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram During Turks And Caicos Vacation

Even though she just welcomed her fourth baby, Kim Kardashian must be a tiny bit jealous to see pictures of her entire girl squad vacationing in Turks and Caicos pouring in on social media.

Her BFF, Larsa Pippen, has been sharing lots of snaps from the sun-soaked girls trip on Instagram, and she definitely hasn’t been shy about showing off some skin. In one of her latest posts, the TV personality sat on the sand with her back turned to the camera, putting her pert booty on full display while wearing a skimpy leopard-print bikini.

In the picture, she peers over her right shoulder to look at the camera, showcasing her cool square-shaped oversize black sunglasses, and she rocked long thick cornrows that cascaded down her back and shoulders. Larsa is surrounded by envy-inducing crystal clear ocean waters, typical of the tropical destination that is usually sought-after by A-list celebrities.

And on Monday, she gave her 1.7 million Instagram fans yet more content to drool over, as she shared a photo of herself and Kourtney Kardashian rocking tiny bikinis while standing on the paradisiac beach. Larsa sported a blue two-piece and replaced her black sunglasses by a pair of reflective blue ones, and Kourt stunned in a white bikini that really highlighted her newly-acquired tan.

It seems like this was the girls’ opportunity to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday all together sans men around, as the Poosh founder turned 40 last month. Both she and Larsa posted a video of the entire squad — including Khloe Kardashian, the Haqq twins, Steph Shep, and a few more of their friends — entering the ocean all together and appearing to have the time of their lives.

However, it seems like Kourtney was back in time for her brother in law Kanye West’s Sunday Service, as she took to her Instagram stories to share a few clips from the weekly event. Sister Kim was also there, and she revealed it was a rather emotional session on Instagram. “The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today,” she wrote, before sharing a series of clips from the service.

It’s been an intense few days for Kim and Kanye, who just welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm West. The baby boy arrived via surrogate mother, and joins older sisters Chicago and North, as well as older brother Saint. Kim shared an adorable picture of the toddler taking a nap on Instagram to reveal the good news to her followers.