‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Bends Over, Flaunts Booty & Sideboob In Skintight Bikini

While Sara Underwood hasn’t appeared in the pages of Playboy for quite some time, she was, in fact, named the publication’s “Playmate of the Year” for 2007. Since then, Sara has seen her career reach even greater heights, almost certainly bolstered by a seriously impressive social media following. Currently boasting an Instagram following comprised of 9.2 million individual users, the blonde bombshell shows absolutely no sign of slowing her roll.

In her most recent share made to the popular photo and video sharing platform, Sara puts on a rather cheeky display — in more ways than one. Clad in a skintight one-piece bikini which leaves very little to the imagination, the American stunner puts all of her curves on full display.

Covering her mouth in a coy expression, Sara looks at a point beyond the camera lens. Her iconic shocked locks are styled in loose, beach-babe waves, spilling down her back. A bit of sideboob is revealed via the immodest cut of the white one-piece bikini, a swimsuit which also does little to obscure her world-famous derriere.

Beyond Sara’s stellar figure, though, there’s a clear sight gag being played. As Sara bends over, a plume of steam erupts from a break in the nearby rocks, the angle the picture is taken with her pose to make it appear as if she’s passing gas.

In the comical caption attached to the funny yet sultry snapshot, Sara Underwood makes a quick joke before giving credit to her photographer for this session, Steve Bitanga. In letting her sense of humor — and her body — do the talking, her fans seemed to be smitten with the effort, lavishing over 140,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments on the share.

“I love beans! They are goo [sic] for your heart… if u [sic] eat too much…,” UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste remarked in Sara’s comment section. Sara quickly replied to the combat sports beauty, suggesting that perhaps Arianny is the one who needed to be tagged in this amusing photo.

“Super sexy with a sense of humor,” a second supporter gushed, punctuating their comment with a litany of romantic emoji.

Sara’s boyfriend and primary photographer, Jacob Witzling, simply tagged Sara in his comment, suggesting that she’s the one who needs to be eating fewer beans. Sara playfully replied to her beau, “take it back.”

A Playboy babe, a Fashion Nova vixen, and a former host of G4’s Attack of the Show!, Sara Underwood certainly continues to inspire and to amuse.