‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Goes Completely Naked For Chippendales Strip Show

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino is taking it all off for Chippendales. A video of the reality star’s act has leaked online, and it is extremely steamy.

According to Page Six, in the Instagram video, Vinny Guadagnino is seen in a shower while completely naked. He stands with his bare backside facing a group of screaming audience members as he lathers himself up in the shower, pouring water over himself.

The Double Shot at Love star uses a small towel, as well as his hands, to cover himself as he turns around multiple times. Vinny kept his composure during the performance, showing off his chiseled abs, muscular back, and broad shoulders.

“Vinny wanted to be a part of that number,” an insider told the outlet of Guadagnino’s stripper debut. The source added that model Tyson Beckford was another famous face who decided to take it all off during his performance.

Meanwhile, it seems that Guadagnino didn’t disapprove of the fact that bits and pieces of his sexy nude performance were leaked online. The reality star even liked one of the videos from his routine which was posted social media.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is said to be performing with Chippendales every Friday through Sunday until May 26.

As many fans already know, Vinny Guadagnino has shared much of his life with fans during his reality TV shows. He’s been open about many parts of his life, including his romances.

People reports that, last month, Vinny admitted that he had slept with hundreds of women. Guadagnino says that he has probably slept with over 500 women, and that it could even be over 1,000.

“I feel disgusting right now. It’s been 10 years, I’ve had a good time,” Vinny told radio hosts Boomer and Gio during an interview on their show.

However, Guadagnino says that his life isn’t as active anymore, revealing that he often likes to stay home and relax instead of hitting up the bars.

“I’ve slowed it down a lot. Like now, I’m going back to my room. I want to watch Netflix. I want to just chill. I don’t want to be in bed with somebody if I don’t want to wake up to them the next day and like talk to them,” the reality star added.

Vinny Guadagnino and his fellow Jersey Shore star, DJ Pauly D, are currently starring on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, where they’re looking to see if they can make a love connection. The show airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m.