‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Spills Out Of Itty-Bitty, Bedazzled Blue Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil is dazzling her fans with the latest addition to her Instagram account. The stunner sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform in a seriously skimpy bikini that proved yet again why she had a spot in this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue.

The 27-year-old’s latest social media post was shared on Wednesday, May 15, and certainly did not go unrecognized by her thousands of fans. The snap appeared to be a never-before-seen photo from her rookie spread in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and it certainly did not disappoint. Haley was captured staring down the camera with a sensual look as she posed on the beach in yet another itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The redheaded bombshell spilled out of her minuscule, bedazzled blue bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The tiny, triangle style of the number hardly contained her voluptuous assets, flashing plenty of cleavage to anybody that stopped their scrolling for a look at the sexy snap.

As for her lower half, Haley sported a matching set of barely-there bikini bottoms that were adorned with jewels and did way more showing than covering up. The high-cut garment put her curves and toned legs on display as it sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and impressive midsection.

Haley’s signature red tresses were worn in a messy fashion and appeared to be damp, as if she had just emerged from the ocean she was posing in. She flipped her locks in front of her to cover up half of her face, though the other half was still exposed and revealed the minimal makeup look she sported for the steamy snap that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Minnesota beauty were quick to show their love for her most recent upload. At the time of this writing, Haley’s newest post has racked up more than 2,300 likes from her followers after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So sexy,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “the most beautiful woman on Instagram.”

Others noted that the babe had gotten their vote to earn the title of 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year. Though Haley also appeared in the 2018 edition of the bikini-clad magazine, this year’s publication contained her official rookie photo shoot, which was held in Kenya. That is the reason why she is one of eight contenders for the title.