‘Sexiest Weather Girl’ Sol Perez Flaunts Her Curvy Derriere In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Sol Perez is known for presenting the weather as much as she is known for her Instagram presence, as her millions of followers are well aware of. Earlier this week, the TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sizzling snapshots of herself in which she puts her booty on full display in skintight attire.

In the photos in question, the 25-year-old — who has been dubbed Argentina’s “sexiest weather girl,” according to The Daily Star— is featured in a pair of figure-hugging denim jeans as she poses with her back to the camera in a way that puts her internet-famous booty front and center. She paired her sexy pants with a bright red top that is tucked in, which helps showcase the contrast between her itty-bitty waist against her voluptuous backside.

The Argentinian bombshell, who appears on TyC Sports channel, completed her outfit with a pair of very high heels in red and black, matching the color of her top. In the first photo of the series, the weather girl is standing with her legs apart and her torso twisted to the front as she looks at the camera with her mouth open and a seductive smile. Perez is taking her hand to her face as she shoots a fierce gaze at the onlooker.

Perez is wearing her dyed blonde hair swept to the side and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her back. She is wearing eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, highlighting her light brown eyes.

The post, which Perez shared with her whopping 4.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 255,000 likes and over 2,700 comments within a little over a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the weather girl and to share their admiration for her.

“Body goals,” one user wrote in Perez’s native Spanish.

“I wish I had your body,” another one raved.

As The Mirror previously pointed out, the weather presenter insured her famous bum to protect it from “all risks.” After searching for a company willing to offer a suitable settlement to protect her derriere, Perez paid about $100,000 for the service. As her Instagram fans will know, Perez often flaunts her derriere on her feed.