Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Gown In Steamy New Instagram Clip

Romee Strijd’s latest Instagram upload could break the internet. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a steamy clip of her modeling her stunning look for the Cannes Film Festival that has her fans going absolutely wild.

The most recent post to the beauty’s widely followed Instagram account was shared on Tuesday, May 14, shortly before she stepped out on the red carpet for day one of the annual festival. Romee was captured by the camera showing off the stunning Etro lace gown that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure and was sure to turn some heads.

The 23-year-old took a few steps towards the camera to show off the custom-made, paisley-patterned dress as well as an ample amount of cleavage, which was put on display thanks to the daring plunging neckline the garment has. The deep cut converged into an empire waistline, highlighting her flat midsection and enviably trim waist, and also featured a dangerously high slit right in the middle of the bottom half that allowed a peek at her long, toned legs. As a huge grin spread across her face, the stunner took a quick turn, showing off the opposite side of her ensemble and its clingy nature that perfectly outlined the babe’s curvy booty.

Romee accessorized her look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and strappy silver heels, and carried her belongings for the evening in a small clutch handbag. She wore her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and sported a minimal makeup look featuring a light smokey eye and glossy lip that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Dutch bombshell were all for her stunning Cannes Film Festival look. At the time of this writing, the sexy Instagram clip has been viewed over 250,000 times and has racked up over 100,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment the beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

Others could simply get only one word out about Romee’s breathtaking look: “wow.”

Before getting glammed up for the star-studded evening in France, Romee and her pal Carlijn van Leeuwen got their sweat on with an early morning workout. Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the blonde beauty put on another busty display as she showed off her mesh sports bra and tight, grey leggings — a look that was sure to get pulses racing.