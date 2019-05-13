‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Topless And Covered In Sand In New Jaw-Dropping Instagram Snap

Kate Bock is sending pulses racing with yet another social media snap that certainly did not disappoint her fans. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was featured on the publication’s Instagram account this week in a recent post that certainly turned up the heat.

The latest photo of Kate to grace Instagram was shared on Monday, May 13, and definitely did not go unrecognized by her fans. The 26-year-old turned up the heat on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit account in a risque new snap that captured the stunner laying out on the beach, leaving very little to the imagination as she did so.

Kate was stretched out on the sand in the revealing new upload with the gorgeous scene of the shore and luscious greenery behind her, but it was her incredible body that took center stage. The model put nearly every inch of her bronzed figure on display by wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms for the sizzling shot that hardly covered up her curvy booty. The Canadian beauty propped herself up on her elbows and flashed her exposed, voluptuous bosom almost in its entirety. She expertly placed her arms in a way to avoid violating Instagram’s no nudity policy, but plenty of cleavage was still on display. Kate’s bare, sandy body was sure to turn some heads as she flaunted her dangerous curves to the camera; her tiny bikini bottoms doing them nothing but favors. She wore her signature blonde tresses down in loose, beachy waves and sported a bright purple flower crown in the sexy upload. She rocked a minimal makeup look to let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bombshell went absolutely wild for the jaw-dropping new look at the model. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 4,600 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her NSFW display.

“Gorgeousness,” one follower wrote, while another said that Kate was “just outstanding and beautiful.”

“An actual queen,” commented a third.

The sexy snap appears to be from Kate’s photo shoot for this year’s edition of the bikini-clad publication, which hit shelves last week on Wednesday, May 8. This year marks the beauty’s seventh consecutive year making an appearance in the magazine, with her debut earning her the coveted title of Rookie of the Year. If the latest social media snap of the babe is any indication, Kate’s return for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine may just be her best year yet.