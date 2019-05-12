Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bikinis In A New Instagram Video

Samantha Hoopes is pregnant right now and proudly showing off her baby bump to her Instagram fans. But before she was expecting, she completed her swimwear shoot with Sports Illustrated. That means that fans can enjoy new photos and videos of the model, as she rocked a multitude of revealing ensembles. A new video, in particular, gave people a sneak peek at many of her swimsuits.

This included a super low-cut one-piece leopard print swimsuit, along with a barely-there bikini that she wore at the beginning of the clip. At one point, you could get a closer glimpse at a bikini, which was crocheted rather than made with a solid fabric. Other swimsuits that she wore in the video included a white one-piece, as she struck sexy poses at the beach.

In fact, the model shared a photo of the one piece a couple of days ago. The photo showed her posing with her arms outstretched as her hair fell in her face. She looked over to her left, and the ocean was visible in the backdrop. This update was liked over 9,300 times.

But besides all of the swimsuit updates, Hoopes has been sharing photos of her growing baby bump.

Notably five days ago, she shared a bedroom photo of herself in maternity lingerie, as she cradled her stomach. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if at all. Fans loved this Instagram post, as it received over 21,000 likes.

And that’s not to mention that Samantha has launched a blog, where she plans to share her life as a model and an expecting mom. In an update from May 7, she discussed the Sports Illustrated launch week.

“This week is a really exciting week because it is the launch of the Sports illustrated Swimsuit 2019 issue! This year the theme is all about shattering perspectives. I have been part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since I was 22. I have been through so many stages of my life though these 6 years with this iconic brand and it’s helped shaped me for this next chapter in my life becoming a mom. I am surrounded by inspiring women from all stages of life and so many different backgrounds.”

Samantha’s appreciation of the publication’s open-minded approach to selecting models is not limited to just her. Other models have noted in the past that SI gave them the boost they needed when others wouldn’t give it to them, like Camille Kostek, who was discovered after an open casting call, noted People.