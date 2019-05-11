Brooks Nader Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Blue Dress On Instagram

Brooks Nader attended the Sports Illlustrated Swimsuit Edition launch event, and wore a striking light blue dress that likely had heads turning. She shared a photo of the outfit with her Instagram fans, with over 5,000 people stopping by to hit the like button in the past couple of hours. In the update, Brooks wore a strapless dress with a deep “v” cut, which let her flaunt her chest. In addition, the dress had a high slit on the left leg. She wore her hair in a half up, half down hairstyle and accessorized with a strappy pair of heels. The photo was taken on a boat dock, and she smiled slightly as she posed in front of a white boat and the city skyline in the backdrop. She placed her left hand on her hip, and stood in such a way to accentuate her curves.

In addition, Brooks has been sharing a ton of Instagram Stories that show behind the scenes look at the SI event. Plus, she reposted fans’ reactions to her spread in the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. So far, it’s clear that her fans are loving the newest photos. And for those who wish they could see more photos of Nader and her fellow SI models, it’s worth picking up the latest edition of the magazine.

Previously, Nader spoke with Bare Necessities about misconceptions about modeling, along with what makes her feel confident.

“Empowerment is feeling confident and able to do whatever your heart desires. I think beauty is a feeling rather than some external thing. There’s beauty is everything. I feel my most beautiful when I’m naked.”

Brooks’ confidence comes through, not just on her Instagram feed but in the newest SI photos. Because while the models aren’t naked during the swimwear shoot, a lot of their outfits are very revealing and risqué.

“A push-up bra is instant confidence, especially under a blazer—that’s my signature look. The song that always makes me feel good is “Happy” by Pharrell,” Nader added.

The model also addressed some myths about her job.

“The hardest part is pleasing everyone on set involved in the shoot. People think I’m sitting pretty all day being pampered—as if!”

The misconceptions about what models do for a living is likely fueled by their picture-perfect Instagram feeds. But it’s true that while it may look like she’s being pampered and that things look easy, that modeling is a grueling and competitive career choice.