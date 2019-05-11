‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Ensures Her Boobs Are ‘Alright’ In Sizzling Bikini Photo On Instagram

Nina Agdal loves the bikini life, and she doesn’t miss an opportunity to show it off on her Instagram page. Earlier this week, the Danish beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there swimsuit that puts her enviable physique on full display, which she paired with a cheeky caption.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is donning a gray two-piece bikini consisting of a straight-cut top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, putting her busty figure front and center while accentuating her cleavage. The 27-year-old bombshell teamed her top with a pair of skimpy bottoms that sit high on her sides, showcasing her envy-inducing taut abs. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is rocking is from TRIANGL.

In the shot, Agdal is standing knee-deep into absolutely crystal-clear water as she takes her hands to her chest, drawing the onlooker’s attention even more to her cleavage, which prompted her cheeky comments about checking to see if they were there and “alright.”

The model is looking away from the camera at a point far into the sea as her ombre long locks fly around with the wind.

The post, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 68,000 likes and over 580 comments within about a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her choice of swimwear.

“Omgggg I want this suit ninaaaaaaa,” one user wrote.

However, some other users seemed to think that Agdal has been looking rather thin in her most recent photos, and shared their thoughts about it in the comments section.

“There there but shrinking cause you keep losing weight,” one such user wrote.

Loading...

The comment, which was liked 15 times, attracted replies from users defending Agdal and her right to be whatever size she preferred. Agdal herself put an end to the exchange, explaining that her weight fluctuates but is happy and healthy.

“I fluctuate just like any other human being. My boobs stay the same. But i am strong. I am lean. And i am happy. That is all i care about. That number on the scale doesnt matter and it wouldn’t matter if i was 20 pounds heavier as long as i feel good. So stop with these comments. Thank you and sleep tight,” she concluded the exchange.