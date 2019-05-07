German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Massive Cleavage In The Tiniest Black Top

Is there anything that Pia Muehlenbeck doesn’t look stunning in?

As many know, Muehlenbeck is an Instagram model and YouTuber, and her popularity seems to be skyrocketing by the second. The German-born bombshell has already amassed an impressive following on Instagram, boasting over 2 million fans and growing. While she loves to post fashion-forward photos on her account, she also shares plenty of bikini-clad ones as well.

In her most recent post, Pia leaves very little to the imagination in an incredibly sexy top. The YouTuber wears her short dyed tresses down and slightly curled. She also sports a gorgeous face of makeup — complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick. She playfully puts her hand in her hair as she poses for the photo, but it’s her killer outfit that is really turning heads.

Pia shows off her amazing figure in a tiny black top that drapes over her shoulders. The top features a cutout in the middle of the chest area, allowing for ample amounts of cleavage to be seen. Also visible in the photo are the 27-year-old’s stunning abs, with her top hitting just above the navel.

It definitely doesn’t come as a surprise that Pia’s loyal followers have given the photo a ton of kudos, with the share having accrued over 262,000 likes in addition to 440-plus comments in short order. While many fans let Pia know how much they love her top, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. A few users took to the post to let Muehlenbeck know which outfit of hers they liked best — responding to the question which she asked in the caption.

“You are really beautiful and cute Pia,” one follower wrote, along with a smiley face emoji.

“You are sooo [sic] beautiful Girl,” a second supporter on social media remarked.

“U [sic] will [sic] look amazing even in a cushion cover,” another follower wrote, adding a series of flame emoji.

The social media star has been busy as of late, attending Coachella last month and updating fans with a number of photos posted to her popular Instagram page. A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell wowed her fans with an incredibly sexy post of herself in a tiny bikini. In the snapshot, Pia is in full vacation mode as she stands in front of a pool. She holds an icy orange drink in her hand. The 27-year-old’s enviable bikini body is fully on display, and she rocks a sexy white swimsuit that showcases her rock hard body.

It’s easy to see that Pia can wear just about anything and look amazing in the process.