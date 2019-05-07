Halsey Shows Some Skin In Red Hot Met Gala Look

Monday was host to one of the biggest nights in fashion as stars from across the country gathered in New York City for the 2019 Met Gala. Dozens of the world’s most famous faces gathered to celebrate this year’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” with their stunning ensembles, and Halsey’s certainly didn’t disappoint. The singer took to her Instagram to share a few looks at her sizzling outfit to her millions of fans, who went absolutely insane over her eye-popping appearance.

The 24-year-old was a vision in red when she hit the pink carpet on Monday, May 6, for the highly anticipated event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which Pop Sugar noted was her first time in attendance. Halsey rocked a stunning two-piece gown from designer Altelier Praba Gurung that almost appeared to have had some inspiration from Wonder Woman herself with one of the singer’s superpowers being her breathtaking display.

The “Without Me” wowed her 13.1 million Instagram followers with a set of three snaps showing off her gorgeous look for the night that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The bombshell flaunted major cleavage in her plunging, bandeau-style satin top that cropped just below her bosom to allow for a glimpse at her flat midriff and abs. Meanwhile, the matching skirt was designed with a dangerously high side slit that allowed for the babe to put on a seriously leggy display. In one steamy shot from the night, Halsey was captured extending one of her long, toned legs out in front of her, also revealing the matching cherry red shoes she added to her glamorous look for the evening. Another snap revealed the dress’ long train that trailed behind her.

If the musician’s bold gown didn’t turn heads, her shimmering accessories certainly would have. Halsey added a set of gold cuffs around her wrist and biceps that exuded some serious superhero vibes, while a set of statement chain earrings dangled all the way down to her chest. She completed her gorgeous display by crimping her long, dark tresses that cascaded down her back, allowing her makeup look that included a thick coating of mascara and glistening highlighter to shine.

Fans of the Grammy-nominated artist went absolutely wild for her Met Gala look this year. At the time of this writing, Halsey’s trio of Instagram posts from the event have collectively racked up more than 1.3 million likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Thousands have taken to the comments section as well to compliment the beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless human,” singer Lauren Jauregui commented, while Bella Hadid said that Halsey was “so my wife.”

The singer’s red hot Met Gala look comes just days after she showed off her insane figure in another fiery ensemble. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Halsey took the stage at last week’s Billboard Music Awards in a red leather leotard to perform her chart-topping single “Without Me.”