Laura Amy Busts Out Of Eye-Popping Bikini, Instagram Tells Her To ‘Go To Porn’

Instagram is sending Laura Amy strong messages today. It would appear that the platform isn’t fully satisfied with this Australian’s career as a model – pornography is where some individuals would rather see her.

On May 6, the tattooed brunette updated her Instagram. The picture shows Amy shot close up. Her orange bikini is daringly cut-out, plastic-stringed, and it’s flaunting some major cleavage. The latter is accentuated by Laura tugging at the two-piece’s upper. Throwing her fans a piercing, blue-eyed gaze, Laura is looking directly into the camera. Despite donning raunchy swimwear, Laura didn’t go down the provocative route with her caption. Mentioning her “fresh dark locks,” Laura’s caption thanked the hairstylist involved.

Fans were quick to call Amy “perfection” and “absolute goals.” For one user, however, Laura taking to Instagram in a bikini didn’t appear to be enough. They left their thoughts in a comment.

“Go to porn, baby! So sexy”

The comment was followed by thumbs-up, fire, and lip emojis. Amy does not appear to have replied to the comment.

When it comes to provocative Instagram models, the line between modeling and a career in the adult industry can feel blurred. With nothing to suggest that Laura engages in the latter, the comment could be interpreted as flattering or insulting. From a flattery angle, the comment could be suggesting that Laura has a physique that would be welcomed in the adult industry. Less savory is the suggestion that she somehow belongs in it.

Laura has 597,000 followers. Her Instagram bio proudly honors her Australian nationality alongside noting her relationship status as being engaged. The account does not, however, appear to showcase the couple together. Other celebrations have been chronicled, though. In late March, Laura turned 27. A birthday update complete with balloons manifesting her age celebrated the special day. The update (seen below) received over 20,000 likes.

The birthday post also gave a shout-out to Fashion Nova. Laura joins the army of Instagram models acting as Fashion Nova influencers. However, her cropped tees, cleavage-flaunting dresses, and lingerie pieces aren’t exclusively from one brand. Laura is an ambassador for both Oh Polly and Ryderwear. While one sees the model clad in feminine dresses and pastels, the other ramps up the fitness edge. Ryderwear designs athleisurewear for both men and women.

Today’s orange bikini update follows a similar one made around 10 hours earlier. The first shot showcased the same sensational curves and taut abs, but it was shot farther out. Between them, the posts were liked by fellow models Kailynn Ashleigh and Tarsha Whitmore. Alongside Tarsha, Laura’s Instagram followers include models Tammy Hembrow and Jazmyne Wardell.