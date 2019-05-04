Luke Perry Was Buried In Eco-Friendly Mushroom Suit, Says Daughter

Luke Perry’s death still has Hollywood reeling. The Riverdale actor shockingly passed away back in March, and he had a very unconventional burial, according to his daughter.

According to Page Six, Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, revealed via social media that her father had been buried in an eco-friendly mushroom suit.

The suit reportedly cost about $1,500, and is said to “cleanse the body and soil of toxins,” and “deliver nutrients from the body to surrounding plants.”

Sophie Perry claimed that it was Luke who had discovered the suit before his death, and had asked to be buried in it when his time came, not knowing he would suffer such a heartbreaking and untimely death.

“My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes,” Sophie told her over 93,000 followers on social media.

Sophie revealed her father’s final wishes with a photo of mushrooms in the wild, revealing that they now hold a very special place in her heart.

“I took this picture … because i thought, ‘damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.’ Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me,” Sophie shared of the sweet way she now looks at mushrooms.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry’s death hit all of his current and former co-stars very hard. The former Beverly Hills 90210 actor died after suffering a massive stroke earlier this year, and following the news of his passing the actor’s fans, family, and colleagues began to speak out about his gentle character and strong integrity.

Brian Austin Green, who worked with Luke on 90210, revealed that following his death all of the former cast members of the show gathered together at the home of Gabrielle Carteris, and had a reunion, which served as a memorial for their fallen co-star.

“Luke was one of those people nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy. He was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter what he was going through,” Green said on his podcast about his late friend.

Meanwhile, TVLine reported that Perry’s other co-stars such as Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, and Ian Zering all offered touching social media tributes to the actor, while his Riverdale co-stars like Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa claimed they would never forget the influence he had on them and their careers.

Although Luke Perry is gone, it certainly seems that he isn’t forgotten.