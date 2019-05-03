Banks Oozes Sex Appeal In Tight PVC Dress Showing Off Her Cleavage

Jillian Banks, who goes by the stage name Banks, has been turning up the heat recently in her Instagram photos.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported the “Waiting Game” songstress posing topless before dropping her new single “Gimme.” Banks looked super fierce in the shot, giving a strong look. She had a jacket covering her left breast, while the other was being covered by her hand. The photo made such an impact that she and her fans created a movement so that they could collaborate together.

“I fully recognize that not everyone feels comfy showing so much skin. If so – just show me a pic of you guys feeling yourself! Whether you have your half jacket on or not. # TitsOutForBanks is an attitude (i said that in a sassy voice),” she tweeted her fans, trying to get everyone to participate in whatever way they felt comfortable doing.

Two days ago, the “Gemini Feed” singer shared another revealing photo her social media page which didn’t get unnoticed. The multi-talented hitmaker is posed wearing a tight black PVC dress that shows off her bare chest and cleavage. Her hair is down while her hands are placed near her face showing off her seethrough sleeves that are separate to the garment.

The photo has been liked over 40,800 times on Instagram and has been praised by fans who are in awe of her beauty and sex appeal.

Within a couple of days since it’s release, “Gimme” has achieved over 591,000 streams on Spotify alone.

For some time, the “To The Hilt” star has been posting photos of herself in recording studios teasing fans of her upcoming releases. In February, she told her following that she had mixed one of her favorite songs she had ever written.

“Currently mixing one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. it’s a wild feeling when you work so long and hard on something and you can see the finish line. Soon I will be saying be free little bird and you guys will hear my babies,” she revealed in an Instagram caption.

In 2014, Banks released her critically acclaimed debut album, Goddess after releasing two EPs in 2013 — Fall Over and London. The record peaked within the top 20 album charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Switzerland. It peaked at No. 8 in Canada. The single “Beggin’ For Thread” went platinum in the U.S.

Two years later, she released her second studio album, The Altar. In Australia, the album went top 10 peaking at No. 8, while going top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand.

In December 2018, Banks revealed that her third studio album will be released in 2019 via Twitter.