Instagram Model Rachel Bush Shares Racy Video Shaking Her Booty In Barely There Thong Bikini

Rachel Bush shared a very racy video with her 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The Maxim model took to the social media outlet to share a short video of herself shaking her booty while wearing only a barely there thong bikini. The clip was a huge hit with her followers, garnering more than 60,000 likes in a span of just a couple of hours.

Her fans seemed to love it.

“Baddest chick on the gram hands down,” one follower wrote.

“My Thursday just got better,” another commented.

The picture came just a few days after Bush topped the coveted 1 million follower mark on Instagram, which she has blown past as her stature rapidly grows. Bush has snagged attention as the wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer and seized the attention from her Instagram page to build her profile in the modeling world, including an appearance in Maxim magazine. She has also built up a base of some very famous followers, including frequent commenter Khloe Kardashian.

Rachel Bush has been in a celebratory mood, sharing the accomplishment with her followers with a series of racy photos and videos of the 21-year-old showing off poolside in some very revealing bikinis. She had recently come under attack from some mean-spirited online trolls, but responded with a series of messages on her Instagram Story focusing on positivity instead.

“I’ll let others continue to spread hate, lol,” she wrote.

Earlier in the week, Bush had shared another racy snap of herself wearing a colorful thong bikini while soaking in the sun. She appears to be making her offseason home in sunny Florida after spending the coldest part of the year in one of the coldest parts of the United States — Buffalo. Poyer is a starting safety for the Buffalo Bills, and Bush shared many pictures of her busy life as an NFL wife, including taking in road games and holding down the fort while Poyer is occupied.

Loading...

Though she seems to prefer warmer climates, Rachel Bush makes the most of her time in Buffalo. As the Bills season wound to a close last year, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a red, white, and blue Bills bikini and a pair of boots out in the snow and cold of Western New York.

Though the weather may have been cold, fans appreciated the lengths Rachel Bush was willing to go to share racy pictures with her followers.