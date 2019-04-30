Nicki Andrea Shows Off Incredible And Curvy Figure In White See-Through Dress

Model Nicki Andrea definitely knows how to please her thousands of Instagram followers.

The body positivity model is no stranger to showing off her beautiful and curvy figure to fans in a wide array of outfits, including, of course, lots of bikinis. But when she isn’t strutting her stuff in a tiny, stringed bikini, Andrea is still turning heads in a wide variety of other sexy pieces. Nicki’s most recent photo posted to her Instagram account has absolutely floored her followers.

In the image, Whitmore sits on a gray couch and wears her long, dark locks down and straight. The model looks absolutely stunning while donning a little bit of makeup as she playfully put her hand near her mouth and appeared to bite one of her fingers. The brunette beauty looks nothing short of perfect in a see-through white dress that has long sleeves, a slight turtleneck, and hits well above her knees.

Under the sexy little number, Nicki rocks a pair of electric yellow panties and a matching bra. Her toned abs, as well as ample amounts of cleavage, are definitely on display in the steamy photo. The stunning shot has earned Andrea loads of attention from her 407,000-plus followers with over 18,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

While most fans took to the post to gush over how amazing the model always looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her sexy outfit. Of course, there were a large number of fans who also took to the post to comment with their favorite emoji — most notably the flame.

“Omg what is the dress called?!” one follower asked.

“Aaaand no other ig girl compares.”

“Please do a hips and glutes work out routine,” another requested.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Andrea stunned in another sultry photo. In the image, Andrea explained to fans that she’s a homebody at heart, and there’s pretty much no way to get her to leave the house unless it’s someone’s birthday or someone is getting married. In the laid-back, at-home look, the body positivity model shows off her flawless figure to fans in a tiny red tank top that reads “superdown” as well as a pair of bikini bottoms with stringed sides and a tiny white strip of cloth that barely covers her. Much like the more recent photo, this one earned the bombshell over 15,000 likes as well as 200-plus comments and some are still trickling in.

Fans can keep up with Nicki on YouTube or Instagram.