Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging, Dangerously Short Grey Dress On ‘Hustlers’ Set

Jennifer Lopez has proved time and time again that she looks good in just about anything, and her latest ensemble certainly did not disappoint. The entertainer recently sported a seriously tiny, skin-baring dress on the set of her new film Hustlers, and the photos of JLo in the sexy number are sure to get pulses racing.

The sizzling snaps were released by The Daily Mail on Tuesday, April 30, and captured the 49-year-old arriving on the set of her latest flick in New York City. As she emerged from a large black car to join her co-stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart, Jennifer flaunted nearly every inch of her incredible body in dangerously short grey dress that left very little to the imagination.

The plunging neckline of the skimpy garment was held together by two large safety pins, which barely were able to do the job of containing the actress’s busty chest that nearly spilled out of her tiny dress. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the barely-there number hardly hit JLo’s upper thigh, while another set of safety pins held together a dangerously high side slit that, had the pins not been securely fastened, could have easily set the singer up for a major wardrobe malfunction. All in all, the sexy mini dress did nothing but favors for Jennifer’s flawless physique, highlighting all her curves thanks to its skintight nature that perfectly outlined her hourglass figure.

Jennifer Lopez wears a sexy form-fitting dress while filming a scene for #Hustlers in New York City! https://t.co/jOAjCeYIrC — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 30, 2019

The World of Dance host went heavy on the accessories for her on-set look as well. JLo rocked a set of large gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and a dainty necklace that drew even more attention to her voluptuous bosom to add some bling to her tiny ensemble. She also added a pair of gold platform heels and an eye-popping clutch handbag that resembled a large stack of money.

The Daily Mail also caught snaps of JLo’s co-stars in their own daring attire as they filmed their new movie. Lili Reinhart rocked a skintight black dress, while Constance Wu brought the heat in a strappy silver mini dress. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer stood out among the group of leading ladies in a turquoise one-shoulder dress that hugged every one of her dangerous curves.

Their new movie Hustlers tells the tale of a group of former strippers who “band together to turn the table on their Wall Street clients,” according to IMDb. The star-studded film is slated to hit theaters later this year in September, and features even more notable names including Julia Styles and Cardi B, as well as Lizzo, who was just recently announced to be the newest cast member for the upcoming flick.