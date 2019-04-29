‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Flaunts Cleavage In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress On Instagram

Robin Holzken has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin, and did just that in her latest Instagram upload that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocked a seriously skimpy dress for her most recent post that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The 22-year-old stared up at the camera with a sensual look as she sat on the sidewalk for the newest addition to her feed, which was shared on Monday, April 29. The stunner looked summer-ready in an incredibly tiny floral dress that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible body.

Robin put on a seriously busty display in the sexy, barely-there garment thanks to its dangerously low scoop neck design that exposed an ample amount of her voluptuous chest. The bottom half of her dress barely grazed past her upper thigh, flaunting her long, toned legs, and providing the perfect outline of her curvy booty. In fact, the number hit so high up her legs that, had it not been for some expert hand placement, the stunner risked over-exposing herself to her 344,000 Instagram followers.

The bombshell added some edge to her look with a pair of black, patent leather combat boots, and kept her bling simple with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings. As for her brunette tresses, Robin wore them down in loose waves, which blew in the wind over her shoulder and out of her face so as not to cover up her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the bikini model were quick to show their love for her most recent steamy upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 6,100 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re such a stunner,” one follower wrote, while another said that Robin was “effortlessly beautiful.”

“You are an angel that came down from heaven, perfection made a woman,” commented a third.

The sexy snaps follow up a slew of bikini shots that have been shared to the model’s Instagram account over the course of the last week. One shot of Robin rocking an itty-bitty white bikini included a geotag placing her at Harbor Island in the Bahamas, where she was shooting a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis, and looked nothing short of stunning as she did so.