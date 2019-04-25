Bella Thorne Wears Nothing Under See-Through Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bella Thorne is soaking up some sun this week — going sunscreen free in the process — though she advises her Instagram fans not follow in her footsteps. On Thursday, the 21-year-old model, actress, and singer took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a completely see-through dress that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the former Disney starlet is sitting in a white cushioned patio chair while rocking a black dress featuring an asymmetrical shoulder line consisting one one thick strap on her left shoulder and a thin one on the right. The bottom part of the garment is pulled back off her thighs, in a way that exposes pretty much all of her legs, showing off her elongated figure.

The dress boasts a light, sheer fabric that showcases a lot of her chest, giving the onlooker a glimpse of her nipple jewelry. Thorne teamed her dress with a pair of black strappy sandal heels for a sophisticated ensemble. She accessorized her look with a series of silver jewelry, including a watch, necklaces and bracelets.

Thorne wore her ombre hair swept to the side and down in perfectly straight strands that fall over her shoulders, partially covering her face. She is shooting an intense look at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

She is wearing a perfectly applied layer of eyeliner to her upper lid, giving her a pronounced cat eye, while the cherry colored lipstick give her overall dark look a touch of color.

Thorne included a caption in Spanish, which reads: “The sun is a beautiful place to be. I’m not wearing spf and I don’t care….. but u should.”

The post, which Thorne shared with her 19.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 144,000 likes and over 1,00o comments within just a few minutes of having been posted, promising to garner a lot more in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sultry post, complimenting her look and praising her beauty through their messages.

“Girl YOU are the sun,” one user wrote, adding a sun emoji.

“O my goodness Bella beautiful looking,” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Thorne rocked this look, including the dress from Dsquared2, on the red carpet for the upcoming biopic J.T. LeRoy in Hollywood on Wednesday night.