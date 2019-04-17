Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Martha Hunt Stuns In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Marthan Hunt wants her Instagram fans to know she is in Paradise, both literally and figuratively. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini as she posed for a photo in Paradise, New York.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old model is featured in a blue and pink flower print two-piece bikini. The bikini consisted of a triangle top that tied behind the model’s back, helping to accentuate her cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching string bottom that sat high on her sides, enhancing the contrast between her wide hips and svelte waist while also drawing attention to her washboard abs.

Hunt tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms, adding extra sass to the photo. She stood with one leg in front of the other, in a way that showcased her curves. The North Carolina native posed in front of lush green vegetation, the foliage capturing the overall paradisal theme of her post.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side in quite a dramatic movement, her tresses tumbling down as her hair falls over her shoulders and onto her chest. Her long locks partially cover her face. Hunt has her gaze down — and her lips slightly parted — in a spontaneous, candid expression.

The post, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 41,000 likes and over 270 comments in very short order indeed. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to engage with her slightly philosophical caption.

“Paradise is also a fantasy,” one user wrote, paired with a flower emoji.

“Hey girl! Your hips don’t lie!” another one chimed in, offering up a nice compliment.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Hunt was discovered by a photographer in Charlotte — about 200 miles from her hometown of Wilson. She then moved to New York City to further pursue her modeling career. She did her first runway work at Paris Fashion Week in 2007, the report continued. The model has since gone on to grace the pages of many top fashion magazines, and has hit the catwalk at more than 180 fashion shows around the world.

She was first featured in the Victoria’s Secret’s catalog in 2013 — two years before she was selected to become an Angel in 2015, the report further detailed.