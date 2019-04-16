Olivia Culpo Flaunts Super Toned Bod In Snakeskin Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Olivia Culpo shared a photo of herself in a chic ensemble that’s all about snakeskin print. The new Instagram post has three pictures of the model posing outdoors in a desert landscape. The outfit consisted of a snakeskin print sports bra and matching leggings, plus a white open jacket and black boots. Her accessory went along with the theme too, as she held a round snakeskin purse in her left hand.

The first photo showed Olivia standing with her legs apart looking straight at the camera. The second photo was of the model looking up to the sky with her hair blowing in the wind. And finally, the third photo showed her grabbing the sides of the jacket with her sunglasses in her left hand. Fans obviously dig the post, as over 13,000 people liked it in less than an hour.

Culpo was at Coachella last weekend, and shared some behind-the-scenes videos via her Instagram Stories. She was spotted backstage during a show, plus waiting in line with other celebrities for the bathroom. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner were tagged in the video.

In addition to sharing her fun at the festival, Olivia posted a sponsored Instagram photo with Coppertone. For the photo shoot, she sported a sheer lace dress with frill accents around her waist. Her pink bikini bottom could be seen and she wore her hair down.

And while Olivia has a ton of followers that leave her flattering comments on a regular basis, she opened up to Haute Living about how she handles negative feedback.

“Basically, for me, when a stranger says something hurtful or not nice, I’m pretty good at allowing it to bounce off. That person doesn’t know who I am. The opinions that hurt the most if they’re negative would be my closest friends and family. At the end of the day, you’re never going to be able to control what other people think and say about you, you can only control the way that you interpret it and handle it. For me, I’ve been able to block it out unless it’s someone who truly knows who I am.”

With over 3.8 million followers, it’s only natural that the model has learned how to handle criticism from strangers.

With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see what else is in store for Culpo for the rest of the month. Most celebrities don’t appear to be planning on attending the second weekend of Coachella, which is slated for this week.